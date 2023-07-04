Firefox Developer Experience

Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 115

Nicolas Chevobbe

Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 115 Nightly release cycle.

Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla:

Conditional import allows to only import a stylesheet if the client matches given conditions, which is great for progressive enhancement. For example you can load a stylesheet only if subgrid is supported:

Screenshot of the Inspector rule view. The following text is displayed: ``` @import supports(grid-template-columns: subgrid) @layer layout .grid .subgrid { display: grid; grid-template-columns: subgrid; } ```
Rule in stylesheet imported with @import url("subgrid.css") layer(layout) supports(grid-template-columns: subgrid)

DevTools are written in HTML, CSS and JS so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues

Compatibility panel improvement

The compatibility panel displays properties used in the page that might not be supported in some browsers. We tweaked the design a bit to surface the most important information. Mainly, it now shows the version of unsupported browsers below the icon (#1830012). The UI is more consistent (#1835032) and the links to MDN should be more obvious (#1832810)

Screenshot of the compatibility panel in the inspector. There are 2 sections, "Selected element" and "All Issues". Both sections are showing CSS properties which are not supported in some browser. For example, there is a "scrollbar-color" item with icons of Chrome, Edge and Safari. For each icon, the version number that does not support the property appears below the icon, on a red background (so Chrome 113, Edge 113 and Safari 16.5)

HAR file generation

The HTTP Archive format (aka HAR) enables you to export detailed information about network requests. We updated our HAR file producer to handle multiple page navigations (#1248454). While working on this, we discovered a flaw in our implementation when the Netmonitor requests list was filtered and fixed the issue (#1833656)

Better, Faster, Stronger Debugger

Raise your hand if you ever ended up stepping deep into some framework dependency while all you ever wanted was to debug your own web app code (🙋). Framework authors are aware of this, and a few months ago Angular and Google added the x_google_ignoreList sourcemap extension to tell the Debugger which files it should ignore. This is now supported in Firefox DevTools as well (#1824705), and you can read how to enable it in our documentation page. We also added an option to hide those ignored sources so it doesn’t clutter the sources tree (#1824703).

Did you wish you could ignore only a portion of a file instead of the whole script? Well, we have good news for you! You can now ignore specific lines within a file (#1832019) so you’ll never step into that part of the code (documentation).

Screenshot of the Debugger Editor, showing a function (named `update`). In this function, there's a call to `Array#reduce` which spans a few lines. All those lines are selected, and the context menu is displayed. On the context menu, an "Ignore lines" item is active
The Debugger won’t step in the reduce function

New features are great, but we also want to make sure the Debugger is a solid and snappy as possible, so we’re happy to report that opening large files is now ~30% faster, and search in all files 5% faster (#1772879)

Finally we updated our WASM parser to support the new types being introduced in the WebAssembly GC proposal (#1812128)

Miscellaneous

  • There is now a checkbox in the Settings panel to disable the F12 key as keyboard shortcut for toggling DevTools (#1704521)
  • We fixed an issue in the console where the autocomplete could hang the browser when trying to access __proto__ on a proxy with a cyclical prototype chain (#1835680)
  • When displaying objects in the console or the debugger, we automatically execute getters that we consider safe in order to provide more useful information to the user. We refined the way we detect those safe getters so we can display their resulting value in more cases (#1820951)
  • An issue was fixed in the Debugger which was preventing to expand properties in the preview tooltip (#1835990)
  • The Debugger could be confused and step into the compiled file, although the original one was available (#1634721)

Nicolas Chevobbe

