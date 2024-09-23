Firefox DevTools Newsletter 130

Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 130 Nightly release cycle.
Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla, like Artem Manushenkov who made the Inspector show the dimension of the page in an overlay when the window is resized (#1826409)
Want to help? DevTools are written in HTML, CSS and JS so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues
Important Debugger fixes…
We got a report for what we call zombie breakpoints, aka breakpoints that are still seen as active by the engine, even if the user removed it from the client. This was affecting WebExtension debugging and should be fixed now (#1908095).
Speaking of the Debugger, pretty printing got almost 30% faster and opening large files 10% faster (#1907794). This is due to some work on some work on Cycle Collection in Javascript Workers, which the Debugger is using when opening a Javascript profile to parse its content. We’re currently doing more work to optimize opening files even faster, so stay tunes for even better numbers soon!
Finally, we fixed local script override for Service Worker cached requests (#1876060) and scripts with
crossorigin attributes (#1834799).
… and quality of life Inspector improvements
In the markup view, you can now add attributes in the input that appears when you double click the tagname (#1173057).
You might now know it, but by default, the Inspector element picker ignores nodes with
pointer-events: none , as those are often used as absolutely positioned on the whole page and would prevent to pick items underneath it. In the cases where you do want to pick those non-targetable element, you can hold Shift while using the element picker. In 130, we ensured that pressing Shift will change the behavior directly instead of waiting for the next mouse move (#1899704).
That’s it for this months, this post is shorter than usual as most of the team is working on longer projects that are not shipping yet, but hopefully we can talk about them in the coming months! Thank you for reading this and using our tools, see you in a few weeks for a new round of updates 🙂
