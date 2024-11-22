Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 132

Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 132 Nightly release cycle.

Firefox 133 is around the corner and I’m late to tell you about what was done in 132! This release does not offer any new features as the team is working on bigger tasks that are still not visible by the users. But this still contains a handful of important bug fixes, so let’s jump right in.

Offline mode and cached requests

When enabling Offline mode from the Network panel, cached requests would fail, which doesn’t match the actual behavior of the browser when there is no network (#1907304). This is fixed now and cached requests will succeed as you’d expect.

Inactive CSS and pseudo elements

You might be familiar with what we call Inactive CSS in the Inspector: small hints on declarations that don’t have any impact on the selected element as the property requires other properties to be set (for example, setting top on non-positioned element). Sometimes we would show invalid hints on pseudo-element rules displayed in their binding elements (i.e. the one that we show under the “Pseudo element” section), and so we fixed this to avoid any confusion (#1583641).

Stable device detection on about:debugging

In order to debug Firefox for Android, you can go to about:debugging , plug your phone through USB and inspect the tabs you have opened on your phone. Unfortunately the device detection was a bit flaky and it could happen that the device wouldn’t show up in the list of connected phones. After some investigation, we found out the culprit ( adb is now grouping device status notifications in a single message), and device detection should be more stable (#1899330).

Service Workers console logs

Still in about:debugging , we introduced a regression a couple releases ago which would prevent any Service Workers console logs to be displayed in the console. The issue was fixed and we added automated tests to prevent regressing such an important features (#1921384, #1923648)

Keyboard navigation

We tackled a few accessibility problems: in the Network panel, “Raw” toggles couldn’t be checked with the keyboard (#1917296), and the inspector filter input clear button couldn’t be focused with the keyboard (#1921001).

Misc

Finally, we fixed an issue where you couldn’t use the element picker after a canceled navigation from about:newtab (#1914863), as well as a pretty nasty Debugger crash that could happen when debugging userscript code (#1916086).

And that’s it for this months folks, Thank you for reading this and using our tools, see you in a few weeks days for a new round of updates 🙂

