Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 133

I’m writing those lines in a high speed train to Paris, where the French Mozilla employees are gathering today to celebrate the end of the year. As always, I’m a bit late writing this post (Firefox 133 was released a couple weeks ago already). Since this is my last day before going on holiday, I hope you’ll be fine with a bullets points list of the notable things that happened in this version.

Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla, like Abhijeet Chawla who’s helping us getting rid of deprecated React lifecycle methods (#1810429, #1810480, #1810482, #1810483, #1810485, #1810486). They also migrated some of our docs ASCII diagrams to MermaidJS so they’re easier to maintain (#1855165, #1855168)

Want to help? DevTools are written in HTML, CSS and JS so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues

We improved opening files in the Debugger way faster (up to 60% on very large files!), by delaying some computation we were doing to retrieve information on the script (#1919570). Those computation are now done only when the Debugger pauses, so you only pay the performance cost if it would be useful for you

Still on the performance side, console API calls are now 5% faster thanks to some refactoring (#1921175)

If you wanted to debug or see console messages of WebExtension content scripts, you had to go to the Settings panel and toggle the “Enable browser chrome and add-on debugging toolboxes” checkbox. This was a bit cryptic, so we exposed a new “Show content script” setting right in the Debugger Sources panel for easier access (#1698068)

Since we’re talking about the Debugger, we improved accessibility by making the Breakpoints panel fully functional using only the keyboard (#1870062)

We fixed an issue that could make the Debugger unusable (#1921571)

Some of the work we did in the inspector introduced a regression which could prevent to edit an element tag when double clicking on it (#1925913)

And that’s it for this month, and this year. Thank you for reading those updates and using our tools, see you in the beginning of 2025 for a new round of updates 🙂

