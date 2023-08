Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 115

WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).

This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 115 release cycle.

Contributions

With Firefox being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla:

WebDriver code is written in JavaScript, Python, and Rust so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues for Marionette, and geckodriver.

WebDriver BiDi

By enhancing the implementation of the WebDriver BiDi protocol we can offer more features to our users. For this release of Firefox no new commands were added, but the following bug fixes are included:

Marionette (WebDriver classic)

No new features have been added for this release of Firefox but the following bug was fixed: