Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 142

WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 142 release cycle.

Contributions

Firefox is an open source project, and we are always happy to receive external code contributions to our WebDriver implementation. We want to give special thanks to everyone who filed issues, bugs and submitted patches.

In Firefox 142, Sabina (sabina.zaripova) renamed Proxy capability class to ProxyConfiguration to avoid confusion with JavaScript Proxy.

Also, biyul.dev reverted a workaround for asyncOpenTime=0 in WebDriver BiDi and removed support for localize_entity from the localization module.

WebDriver code is written in JavaScript, Python, and Rust so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues for Marionette, or the list of mentored JavaScript bugs for WebDriver BiDi. Join our chatroom if you need any help to get started!

General

Removed: FTP proxy support from WebDriver capabilities

Support for setting FTP proxy with WebDriver capabilities was completely removed.

Updated: the expiry value of the cookies set via WebDriver BiDi and WebDriver classic (Marionette)

The expiry value of all the cookies set via WebDriver BiDi and WebDriver classic (Marionette) is limited now to 400 days.

WebDriver BiDi

New: emulation.setLocaleOverride command

Implemented the new emulation.setLocaleOverride command which allows clients to override a locale in JavaScript APIs. As all the other emulation commands, the locale override can be applied to the list of browsing contexts or user contexts IDs.

Updated: the session.end command to resume the blocked requests

The session.end command was updated to resume all requests which were blocked by network interceptions.

Improved: support for setting proxy with browser.createUserContext command

Added support for host patterns like .mozilla.org in noProxy property and fixed a bug when setting a HTTP proxy wouldn’t allow navigating to HTTPS URLs.

Bug fixes

browsingContext.create command will not fail anymore after a browsingContext.print command was interrupted by closing a tab with the browsingContext.close command.

Marionette

Updated: the WebDriver:AddCookie command to throw an error for sameSite=none and secure=false attributes

From now on, the WebDriver:AddCookie command will throw an error when a target cookie has sameSite=none and secure=false attributes.

Removed: the dialog text value from the unexpected alert open error message