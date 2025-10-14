Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 144

WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 144 release cycle.
Contributions
Firefox is an open source project, and we are always happy to receive external code contributions to our WebDriver implementation. We want to give special thanks to everyone who filed issues, bugs and submitted patches.
WebDriver code is written in JavaScript, Python, and Rust so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues for Marionette, or the list of mentored JavaScript bugs for WebDriver BiDi. Join our chatroom if you need any help to get started!
WebDriver BiDi
- Implemented the new
browsingContext.downloadWillBeginevent, which is emitted when a new download is initiated, either by clicking a link with the
downloadattribute, or in response to a network request with a
Content-Dispositionheader indicating a file attachment.
- Implemented the new
emulation.setScreenOrientationOverridecommand, which allows clients to emulate different screen orientations. This command is not limited to mobile devices, but also works for desktop applications.
- Implemented the new
emulation.setTimezoneOverridecommand, which allows clients to simulate a specific timezone setting.
- Enhanced the
emulation.setLocaleOverridecommand to also apply the specified settings to sandboxes previously created via WebDriver BiDi.
- Fixed a bug where the locale override set via
emulation.setLocaleOverridewas sometimes incorrectly shared between different browsing contexts within the same process.
- Enhanced the
browsingContext.navigatecommand to avoid
NS_BINDING_ABORTEDerrors caused by redirects or interruptions occurring after the navigation was already committed.
Marionette
- Reverted the
Scroll Into ViewWebDriver algorithm as used by several WebDriver classic commands in Marionette to always use the
instantscroll behavior. This undoes the change introduced in Firefox 97, which had switched the behavior to
auto. The reversion addresses potential race conditions when scrolling elements that use
smoothbehavior.
