Geckodriver 0.34.0 Released

We are proud to announce the next major release of geckodriver 0.34.0. It ships with a new extension feature that has been often requested by the WebDriver community.

Contributions

With geckodriver being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla:

Mitesh Gulecha updated the Print command to also allow numbers to be used for printing single pages as PDF.

James Hendry refactored our error handling code, now utilizing the anyhow and thiserror crates, and as such removed the unknown path error type which is not part of the WebDriver specification.

error type which is not part of the WebDriver specification. Razvan Cojocaru improved the Firefox version check to allow Firefox distributions with custom prefixes for the application name.

Geckodriver code is written in Rust so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues for geckodriver.

New Features

Support for “Virtual Authenticators”

Virtual Authenticators serve as a WebDriver Extension designed to simulate user authentication (WebAuthn) on web applications during automated testing. This functionality encompasses a range of methods, including passwords, biometrics, and security keys.

Geckodriver supports all available commands:

Dynamic Port Selection: Adapting to Available Ports at Runtime

Specifying –port=0 as an argument allows geckodriver to dynamically find and use an available free port on the system. It’s important to note that when employing this argument, the final port value must be retrieved from the standard output ( stdout ).

Fixes

While searching for a default Firefox installation on the system, geckodriver used the Contents/MacOS/firefox-bin executable instead of the binary specified in the app bundle’s Info.plist file. This behavior resulted in a malfunction due to a regression in Firefox, particularly affecting the Firefox 121 release.

Downloads

As usual links to the pre-compiled binaries for popular platforms and the source code are available on the GitHub repository.