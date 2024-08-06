Geckodriver 0.35.0 Released

We are proud to announce the next major release of geckodriver 0.35.0. It ships with two new features: support for “Permissions” and a new flag to enable the crash reporter.

Contributions

With geckodriver being an open source project, we are grateful to get contributions from people outside of Mozilla:

Razvan Cojocaru added a command line flag to enable the crash reporter.

James Hendry updated the SwitchToFrame command to raises an “invalid argument” error when the id parameter is missing.

parameter is missing. James Hendry removed support for session negotiation using the deprecated desiredCapabilities and requiredCapabilities .

Geckodriver code is written in Rust so any web developer can contribute! Read how to setup the work environment and check the list of mentored issues for geckodriver.

New Features

Support for “Permissions”

Support for Permissions that allow controlling permission prompts within the browser. This enables automated tests to handle scenarios involving permissions like geolocation , notifications , and more.

Added flag to enable the crash reporter

The command line flag --enable-crash-reporter has been added, to allow the crash reporter in Firefox to automatically submit crash reports to Mozilla’s crash reporting system if a tab or the browser itself crashes.

Note that this feature is disabled by default and should only be used when a crash situation needs to be investigated. See our documentation for crash reports in how to share these with us.

Improved unhandledPromptBehavior capability

The validation of the unhandledPromptBehavior capability has been enhanced to support finer configuration options for the User Prompt Handler which are particularly used by WebDriver BiDi.

Removals

Removed support for session negotiation using the deprecated desiredCapabilities and requiredCapabilities .

and . Removed support for the moz:useNonSpecCompliantPointerOrigin capability, which has not been supported since Firefox 116.

Bug Fixes