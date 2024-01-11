Firefox Developer Experience

Fixing keyboard navigation in Inspector Rules view

Nicolas Chevobbe

Starting Firefox 122, when editing a selector, a property name or a property value in the Inspector, the Enter key will no longer move the focus to the next input, but will validate what was entered and focus the matching element (#1861674). You can still use Ctrl + Enter (Cmd + Enter on macOS) or Tab to validate and move the focus to the next input.

Firefox DevTools Inspector panel. The Rules view is highlighted and shows a couple rule. One of them has the following property `background-color: #000000`. The `#000000` element has a focus indicator around it, a thick blue border.
The Rules view after the background-color value was modified and validated with the Enter key. The value element is now focused (hence the focus indicator). Previously, this will have enabled the edit mode on the color property.

Why?

When you click on a selector, a property name or a property value, a text input appears to modify the underlying value. Previously, when the user hit Enter, we advanced the editor to the next editable property, which is also directly turned into a text input. This behavior seems to exist since the Firebug days and every browsers Developers Tools implemented it, as it allowed to quickly edit multiple properties in a rule without leaving the keyboard.

In 2023 the Accessibility team at Mozilla ran an audit on DevTools and created a list of issues that needed to be fixed. One of the area we focused on was the Inspector, and especially keyboard navigation in the Rules view. As we were fixing those issues, making the keyboard navigation better, it struck us that it was unnecessary hard to exit “edit” mode with the keyboard only; the only way to do this was with the Esc key, but that also reverts any changes that was made in the text input! What I ended up doing most of the time is do validate with Enter, which moves the focus to the next input, then hit Esc to opt-out of the edit mode.
This extra step (and the unnecessary CPU cycles that goes with it) doesn’t seem justified when we already have other keyboard shortcut that can validate the input and move to the next one: Tab, which already existed and works across all browsers, and Ctrl (Cmd on macOS) + Enter, which we added based on user feedback (#1873416).

On top of that, this could be confusing for non-sighted user. In the web, you navigate through the inputs of a form with the Tab key, and Enter should validate the form. The change we made bring the Rules view behavior closer to regular forms, which should be more comfortable for non-sighted user, as well as people with no prior experience of the tool.
For those who’ve been using it for years or even decades (and all the DevTools team members fall onto that category), we know this is going to take a bit to get used to. We did fix some of the issues we saw in Tab and “edit mode” navigation, so when you hit Enter but wanted the focus to move to the next input, you should be able to hit Tab and then Enter to activate edit mode on the field you wanted to modify.

Again, we know this could be frustrating in the beginning, but, for us, the advantages this brings to the table makes it worthwhile, and I hope to you to.

Nicolas Chevobbe

37 responses

  1. pd Avatar
    pd

    Seems like a simple case for an about:config toggle option.

    As much as everyone wants to cater for all user’s abilities, it’s not necessarily fair to do so at the expense of a larger majority of users for a marginal benefit to very few users. In particular if the changes are only prompted by presumptuous, generic guidelines rather than actual input from, as this article references, non-sighted users, for example. Although it’s not necessarily easy to gather a representative perspective from any particular user group. Therefore flexibility has to be offered but in suspect the DevTools team may have opted for a blunt change, rather than an about:config toggle, because the latter was perceived to be the harder option to maintain, which would be quite disappointing if true.

    Blanket so-called a11y surveys of highly functional interfaces used by millions tend to take the perspective that changes are necessary for the benefit of the relative few at the expense of vast majority.

    Completely unenviable minefield scenario.

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      Hello pd,

      > Seems like a simple case for an about:config toggle option.

      It would have been very easy to do (or even a proper item in DevTools Settings panel), so this was not decided based on the complexity of the task. I also didn’t hesitate long because, as stated in the article, the alternative to keep the same behavior is simply to use another key, which feels okay, especially given that’s how things work natively in HTML.
      In the end, I wanted to avoid a setting because I do think this is a better behavior than what used to exist, for every keyboard user, not only non-sighted ones.

      Eventually, we might add a setting, it’s easy, but it’s not our preference.

      Finally, accessibility improvement is not something that benefit “just a few” (see https://a11ymyths.com/), and the issues we were fixing in DevTools last quarter (this one included), where not driven by a11y surveys, but by a thorough audit of accessibility experts at Mozilla (which does include screen-reader users and even screen-reader software creator).

      1. Cy K. N. Avatar
        Cy K. N.

        > “just a few”

        About 20 years ago I wrote a shareware program for Windows in C++ with MFC to control parameters of a complex and quite unique hardware synthesizer, Yamaha FS1R, which was in production for mere 2 years. I bought mine used; it wasn’t made any more. The synth was a 1U rack unit (19-inch rack form factor is as common in musical hardware as it is in servers or networking), and if you wanted to build your own unique sound, all you had was a tiny 2-line LCD, rotary encoder, Enter and Back buttons *and tables in the printed manual*, as it couldn’t even display FM matrices, only their numbers to look up in the book. I was surprised how large the left nav tree grew while laying out a prototype, and each item selected a whole editing page on the right (think Windows Explorer), so many parameters there were—Wikipedia says “over 2000”, seems quite on the spot. A true geek machine, which likely explains it commercial failure, and I didn’t realise that it was so complex when I started my project. But I wanted a convenient editor for myself, and, of course, the parameters repeated for voices, then for sub-groups within each voice, and so on; it was doable and not so hard with right abstractions. I loathe the UIs with “realistically” looking round knobs and linear sliders, awkward to manipulate with mouse and keyboard, unlike physical things, and non-standard, so everyone invents their own, also invariably awkward set of gestures, at the worst but commonly mouse-only… I only used Windows standard numeric up-downs for numbers, drop-downs for fixed selection menus, and that was it.

        Uh, no. That was *almost* it. In most synths there is always a set of parameters that go together, controlling so-called envelope, which is a function of real time with certain parameters that you can alter to shape it, e.g., how much and how quickly it swells and then drops when you press a note, and how fast it decays when you release the key. In this very complex synth these parametrised envelopes were all over the place: for each operator volume, for inter-operator feedback, for a host of parameters of every filter… I wrote a special control for it, showing a little graph with a few handles corresponding to the parameters you can vary in hardware, which you could either drag or cycle with the space and and shift with keyboard arrows in the direction the parameters permit. I did all the drawing and mouse/keyboard interaction, but subclassed one of Windows controls to get the Tab or Alt+letter navigation across the page for free. I didn’t think about accessibility at all, but the side effect was that the thing was visible to screen readers as an empty text box or like. Useless but known to be present. I even received a few cheques in the post, and then… Then it began. I was receiving the feature request from blind users who were asking to make this envelope control accessible, some days more than once! Counting the cheques, I realised that about every fifth one of my users had to use screen reader! Of course I added that function with the help of my users who shared and evaluated different ideas, as I was completely naïve about accessibility. I spent some time on getting it right, but thoroughly learned a good thing to have under your belt.

        My sample was of course skewed. It’s well known that there are much more blind folks in musicianship than in an average vocation, and not unlikely more than in any other. Many people were just evaluating it, or used without paying‐the software didn’t degrade, just popped up a nag box every 45 minutes; I hadn’t planned to get money off it, but had to recover for at least some of the ungodly time I spent on it with its 2000+ editable parameters, so this was a quick afterthought. I later reduced the nagging pop-up to show up once upon closing the program if screen reader was used to interact with it, which did perhaps count as an accessibility feature, too. 🙂

        This was how I learned my lesson to regard accessibility seriously and design for it early, and that “just a few” is a myth indeed. This alone was worth it.

        * * *

        BTW, the new behaviour of Enter in the Inspector is much better—thanks for the change! The Enter-Esc arpeggio was awkward, and I could even do it with one hand when mousing up colours.

      2. Talia Hatfield Avatar
        Talia Hatfield

        Re: Nicolas Chevobbe

        I am fully on board with accessible defaults, but I am not on board with taking away options. Did you do any kind of studies, research, questionnaires, or anything to see that it would be better for ALL users, or was this just an arbitrary decision? Even if you found that it would be better for most users, though, I don’t think that’s enough reason to not implement an about:config for this. People should have the ability to customize their own browser to make things more convenient for them.

        The idea that this is better because tab is used for moving between form fields in native HTML ignores the fact that adding CSS declarations in the Dev tools doesn’t feel like using a form. It feels much more like adding a line in your file, which is done using the enter button.

        1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
          Nicolas Chevobbe

          We may add an option in about:config/in the settings panel

          > CSS declarations in the Dev tools doesn’t feel like using a form. It feels much more like adding a line in your file

          one could argue that when you hit Enter on a property name, it’s wasn’t adding a line but moving the edit to the value, which isn’t what you’d expect in any Editor.

      3. Vallek Avatar
        Vallek

        >I wanted to avoid a setting because I do think this is a better behavior than what used to exist, for every keyboard user

        You wanted to avoid adding choice for devs while breaking the way it works since Firebug because YOU think it’s better for everyone? How delusional are you pal? And again covering behind accessibility shield (also on behalf of a lot of people as per usual).

        >Eventually, we might add a setting, it’s easy, but it’s not our preference.
        wow

        And then you wonder why Firefox is loosing millions of users. That’s why.

        1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
          Nicolas Chevobbe

          I said it wasn’t our preference because of the blindspots it could create, I didn’t oppose to the idea entirely.
          I filed a bug this morning and added a patch to add a preference in about:config (https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1876220), and I’ll follow up expose it in the settings panel

  2. Ricardo M. Avatar
    Ricardo M.

    I agree that it might take a bit of time to get used to it but I find it extremely helpful to see the banner directing the user to this post, kudos to the team for that.

  3. Devy Jones Avatar
    Devy Jones

    I’d like to request adding a key combo to add a new CSS rule, and show what it is when hovering the plus button. Now I have to navigate to closing curly brace and press Enter, or click the empty space to the right of existing rules, which requires grabbing the mouse.

    Previously, if I was at the last rule’s value, I could press Enter and immediately start typing the new rule’s key. Now there’s an extra Tab press before that. I can get used to that change over time, but also I’d like new combos, since I’m frequently writing new CSS rules, and I’d like to get speedier at adding and editing them.

    Please consider new combos for these actions:

    1. Add new CSS rules
    – at the end of the current rule block
    – after the currently edited rule

    2. Move rules up/down
    – by dragging them with mouse
    – one by one or multiple text-selected rows
    – alt-[up/down] is the combo in msvs, but in notepad++ it’s ctrl-shift-[up/down], so this could be a about:configurable combo;
    – clicking small up/down arrow buttons (could be bad for accessibility unless the buttons are large enough, which would be bad for screen-space efficiency, unless the buttons are floating and only appear when a rule (or many) are selected);

    3. Having an (i) button which opens a tooltip/hover window with the hotkeys/combinations, so we don’t have to google and end up on MDN to see what hotkeys are available.

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      Hello Devy

      > Previously, if I was at the last rule’s value, I could press Enter and immediately start typing the new rule’s key.

      Ctrl+Enter (Cmd+Enter on macOS) behaves the same as Enter used to, so it will create a new property in the rule if you were on the last property value.

      That being said, I agree that having shortcuts to directly add a property within the rule, create a new rule, move properties within a rule would be nice. One of the challenge is that there are not a lot of shortcuts available as DevTools/Firefox are already registering a vast variety of keyboard shortcuts.

      I filed https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1874641 so we can consider this 🙂

      1. Devy Jones Avatar
        Devy Jones

        Hi, thanks for creating that feature request!

        Currently, ctrl-Enter only focuses on the next property when the value has been confirmed with a prior Enter hit, but not when you’re editing the value – pressing ctrl-Enter does not apply current value and change focus to the next property, as I would expect from the description of the new hotkey. Basically, you have to press ctrl-Enter twice or once. I think we already have the normal Enter for applying the value, so pressing ctrl-Enter should work in one hit to apply and move focus forward.

        Also, pressing Enter or ctrl-Enter while editing a value of the last property when it’s empty, deletes the current property, and completely loses the focus from editing the CSS block, which is pretty frustrating behavior.

        If you think these are bugs, please create tickets for these behaviors. Thanks!

        1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
          Nicolas Chevobbe

          Hey Devy,

          > pressing ctrl-Enter does not apply current value and change focus to the next property, as I would expect from the description of the new hotkey

          I can’t reproduce this, for me the focus do move as expected. Can you tell me the version of Firefox you’re seeing this in, and maybe link to a codepen and tell me detailed steps you are doing that lead to the issue?

          > Also, pressing Enter or ctrl-Enter while editing a value of the last property when it’s empty, deletes the current property, and completely loses the focus from editing the CSS block, which is pretty frustrating behavior.

          Yes, I agree. This is not new behavior, but I’ll try to have something to move the focus to where it makes the more sense (so maybe on the closing bracket, so you can easily navigate with tab)

  4. Johnny Kermode Avatar
    Johnny Kermode

    I find it absolutely outrageous and disrespectful towards developers that this change was implemented without any warning or opportunity for input, simply because a part or perhaps even a majority of people have made this decision for themselves. Personally, this change annoys me to the max and has such a negative impact on my workflow that I had to switch back to an older version. For me, personally, it’s much more intuitive to press ENTER after every line to add a new line of CSS, exactly the same way I would do it in any other code editor.

    Moreover, for what felt like two weeks, I thought there was a bug with my Firefox or that it was broken in some other way, because I only saw this message in this thread after I downloaded the beta version of the regular Firefox. It’s super frustrating. I can’t understand why this decision was made, especially since it’s still possible in Safari or Chrome without any issues.

    I hope there will be a hack, an about:config, workaround, or whatever for this.

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      Hello Johnny

      > Moreover, for what felt like two weeks, I thought there was a bug with my Firefox or that it was broken in some other way, because I only saw this message in this thread after I downloaded the beta version of the regular Firefox

      Yes, sorry about that. We now added a notice in the UI with a link to this post so it’s less confusing for people

      > I can’t understand why this decision was made, especially since it’s still possible in Safari or Chrome without any issues.

      It’s all said in the post, I hope you’ll be able to switch to Tab (which works in all browsers), or in Cmd+Enter

  5. Johnny Kermode Avatar
    Johnny Kermode

    Sorry I forgot to add one thing: cmd+Enter is not working for myself, this could be a “workaround” to life with maybe, but I have no idea why it’s not doing the job.

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      This was added in a later beta dot version (I think 122.0b8), so you might need to update (the shortcut will be in regular Firefox version 122 when it’s released next week).
      If it still does not work after updating, would you mind opening a bug in https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/enter_bug.cgi?product=DevTools&component=Inspector:%20Rules

  6. Frustrated Dev and Long-Time Firefox Proselytizer and Devotee Avatar
    Frustrated Dev and Long-Time Firefox Proselytizer and Devotee

    When this was implemented in Firefox Dev Ed, it drove me absolutely nuts and I couldn’t find ANY info on whether this was an intentional change or a bug.

    I hate this. I’m all about making sure people aren’t held back from using things because of disabilities, but realistically how many blind web devs are writing CSS, a visual language, that Firefox needs to change a muscle memory configuration that works for the vast majority? And make it so that we all have to interact with something that isn’t a standard UI form element the way we do with a standard UI form element? At least give an option in about:config or the DevTools settings to keep the same key setup everyone’s been using for years.
    Feels like changing all car steering wheels to a new shape because 0.1% of drivers may find triangles an easier shape, regardless of 99.9% of people who use them. Trying to make sure dev tools work exactly like standard web forms is stupid in my opinion. Just because people know how to use a standard hammer doesn’t mean it’d be better to have wrenches work like hammers. If there were some HTML element in the viewport that had a funky key nav setup that was out of line with the rest of spec, that’s one thing. This is aggravating. I now cannot get into my flow of writing and testing CSS because I’m having to consciously spend *my* CPU cycles overriding my decade’s muscle memory. I’d rather keep the extra 20ms of processing to have a more fluid keyboard navigation experience when I’m doing dev work. Feels like optimization for optimization’s sake at the expense of inconveniencing millions.

    I wouldn’t rant this hard but I spent days trying to figure out if my system had a new bug, if Firefox had a new bug, if my OS was mangling my inputs, if some driver or app in the background was hijacking my inputs, or whether there was a new config option I couldn’t find. I pored over the Moz bugtracker, Reddit, Youtube, and various forums. All because of a random “improvement”.

    When you’re considering changing basic interactivity that will absolutely affect thousands, never mind millions, of people who use your software everyday, why not run a poll? Why not make it opt-in by default?

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      > When this was implemented in Firefox Dev Ed, it drove me absolutely nuts and I couldn’t find ANY info on whether this was an intentional change or a bug.

      Sorry about that. We now added a notice in the UI with a link to this post so it’s less confusing for people
      I hope you’ll get used to Cmd/Ctrl+Enter, or Tab (which works in all browsers)

  7. Jack R. Avatar
    Jack R.

    Yea, I totally agree with “Frustrated Dev”. It feels like the same bull** when Gutenberg was forced to be the new editor for WordPress and still millions of people hate to use it, but a bunch of people have decided this for a whole community.

    Give us an option to change this “feature” back to old behaviour!

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      I’m sorry it’s momentarily frustrating, I hope you’ll get used to Cmd/Ctrl+Enter, or Tab (which works in all browsers)

  8. Guy Avatar
    Guy

    Opposed to the noisy hate towards this change in the comment section, I actually really like & appreciate this change. I never got used to this behavior in the first place, so this is great.

    1. Stefan Avatar
      Stefan

      Same, I really like the new behavior, and always found the old keyboard navigation flaky, so thank you very much for improving it!

  9. FireFox entusiast Avatar
    FireFox entusiast

    That’s stupid. I like my muscle memory the way it is. Haters of haters does not understand because they use mouse to focus on another item. If something works, leave it alone. 😀

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      > Haters of haters does not understand because they use mouse to focus on another item

      Or they use the Tab key, like they already do in regular web pages 🤷 Hopefully you can switch to that to (or use the new Ctrl+Enter). And again, while you’re getting used to it, if you hit Enter and expected the focus to move, use the Tab key to focus the item you want to change and it Enter to activate the edit mode, should be easy for someone not using the mouse 😉

  10. Talia Hatfield Avatar
    Talia Hatfield

    If this is for accessibility, that’s fine, I accept changing the default. But please just put an about:config option to change it back – I literally can’t think of any reason not to. Give people the power to control their own experience.

  11. Tynach Avatar
    Tynach

    I think I’ll be able to eventually get used to using Tab instead of Enter, but… Why on Earth does it select the curly brace instead of adding a new property, if you happen to press ‘Enter’ first?!

    It took me something around 20 minutes to figure out how to get the new keyboard shortcut behaviors to go from highlighting the ending curly brace, to adding a new property (for those who haven’t yet, you have to press Shift+Tab to go back to the property value you just edited, then hit ‘Enter’ to start editing it again, and THEN press ‘Tab’ to automatically add a new property).

    I understand the desire to have Tab just act as navigation, and I also understand the desire to have more consistency (nothing else in the UI that I’m aware of acted as ‘press enter to confirm and move to the next item’), but the current behavior is a horrific abomination of the most monstrous nightmares of a scared kitten, at least it is for those of us who still have muscle memory of the old behavior (and for people who also use Chrome and its derivatives).

    I had thought that maybe Ctrl+Enter would work instead, but no, that acts as a normal ‘Enter’ and starts editing the field again.

    So, in the event that, due to muscle memory, someone mistakingly presses ‘Enter’ to go to the next field and runs into this… They have a few different things they need to do to actually do what they intended:

    1. If they’re in the middle or at the start of a list of properties within a selector:
    – Press either ‘Enter’ or ‘Ctrl+Enter’ (same behavior both ways) to edit again, then press either ‘Tab’ or ‘Ctrl+Enter’.
    – Press ‘Tab’ twice (the first one only goes to the checkbox), then press ‘Enter’ again to edit the next property’s name.
    2. If they’re at the end of a list of properties within a selector:
    – Press either ‘Enter’ or ‘Ctrl+Enter’ to edit again, then press either ‘Tab’ or ‘Ctrl+Enter’.

    That sounds all fine and good, except that there’s no clear difference between tabbing while editing, and tabbing while NOT editing. The main difference is if the text is selected, which is sorta somewhat obvious, but plenty of other programs Don’t select the text of a newly tabbed-into element, so NOT seeing the text selected isn’t surprising, even if I expect it to be immediately editable. What’s more is that 99% of programs out there do NOT distinguish between a text field when it’s editable and when it’s not. If you tab into it, you can edit the contents of it immediately. There now being a distinction like that is Unexpected and Unfamiliar, which is bad for accessibility.

    The combination of not expecting for tabbing around for navigation to Also cause text fields to seem uneditable, the difference in how Ctrl+Enter and Tab work when in ‘edit’ mode vs. when in ‘navigation’ mode, and that both ‘edit’ and ‘navigation’ modes render the property name/value fields in a way that can be considered consistent with expected ‘edit’ modes, make it WAY too easy to get confused by the new behavior and spend WAY too long getting to or creating the next property.

    It is likely for these reasons that Chrome went with ‘Enter’ going to the next item, as they didn’t want Tab’s behavior to be too overloaded and they wanted a key that would be easily accessible to developers. Also, in actual CSS files, new lines usually are what precede a new property being made, so having ‘Enter’ mean to ‘make a new one’ is pretty intuitive.

    In fact, come to think of it, I’m a bit confused by what you mean when you say:

    > it struck us that it was unnecessary hard to exit “edit” mode with the keyboard only

    I’m all for modal editing of things that need modal editing. But.. Why does this need modal editing? Why is there an ‘edit’ mode that’s separate from other forms of keyboard navigation? Chrome’s editor doesn’t have a separate edit mode. And it’s not like it’s needed for ‘validating’ the input (which you mention several times), because input is validated and applied As You Type.

    No, I’m not talking about Chrome still, I’m talking about Firefox. Firefox validates and applies values as you type them. The ‘Esc’ key just reverts changes in case you made a mistake (and that’s a good thing too, because if you start using an autocomplete value (even if you don’t use it and it just fills in for you with the rest selected), it removes all the undo history). So why even have a separate ‘edit’ mode, when the non-edit mode is not used for literally ANYthing?

    Reply
    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      I agree that non-edit mode focused field and edit-mode input can look too similar, I’ll file a bug for that.
      It’s also not great that the closing curly bracket acts as a “Add new property” button, I’ll file a bug to add a proper button instead.

  12. Ali K. Avatar
    Ali K.

    This is a very welcome change, the previous behaviour was indeed awkward. Unlearning muscle memory always sucks, but can be a worthwhile investment when it’s a change for the better. I think you executed this well with an elaborate explanation and the little notification banner linking here. Kudos!

  13. Christoffer Avatar
    Christoffer

    I’d really love a toggle for this new option.
    It often requires multiple CTRL+Enter presses depending if the current value is “active” or not.
    I can see this adding a lot of extra keypresses over a whole day of editing, and as someone with joint issues this is not good.

    Please consider adding a toggle.

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      Is there anything that prevent you to use Tab? It does behave the same as Enter used to.
      But yes, we might add an option in about:config or the settings panel

  14. Vita Avatar
    Vita

    Is it just me or was the little fox popup explaining the new behaviour totally cute! 🙂 I’ll get used to this, no problem.

  15. A. User Avatar
    A. User

    I hate everything about this.

    Tynach’s comments are exactly on-point. Not only have you forced every user to override years of muscle memory, you’ve alienated the entire industry standard, and forced even more keystrokes by the user. Whoever green-lit this as a reasonable change needs to give their head a shake.

    Beyond that, it appears to me that the inspector is now incredibly broken – values showing for wrong properties, inability to change/update existing values, odd loading behavior…

    IMO, you guys broke something that absolutely did not need to be touched – all because some developer couldn’t be bothered to hit Escape when they were trying to escape what they were doing.

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      We may add an option in about:config/in the settings panel so people who want to revert to the previous behavior can, we’ll keep you updated

      The key shortcut change shouldn’t impact the rule view showing wrong properties, can you give us some steps to reproduce the issue you’re seeing? If you can, file a bug on https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/enter_bug.cgi?product=DevTools&component=Inspector:%20Rules so we can investigate properly? Thanks

  16. Carlos Avatar
    Carlos

    Please add an option to revert this change. It’s totally frustrating and time consuming changing and testing css code now

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      I filed a bug this morning and added a patch to add a preference in about:config (https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1876220), and I’ll follow up expose it in the settings panel

  17. Fen Avatar
    Fen

    Can you leave in settings for people to use like it was ?

    1. Nicolas Chevobbe Avatar
      Nicolas Chevobbe

      I filed a bug this morning and added a patch to add a preference in about:config (https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1876220), and I’ll follow up expose it in the settings panel

