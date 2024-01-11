Fixing keyboard navigation in Inspector Rules view

Starting Firefox 122, when editing a selector, a property name or a property value in the Inspector, the Enter key will no longer move the focus to the next input, but will validate what was entered and focus the matching element (#1861674). You can still use Ctrl + Enter ( Cmd + Enter on macOS) or Tab to validate and move the focus to the next input.

The Rules view after the background-color value was modified and validated with the Enter key. The value element is now focused (hence the focus indicator). Previously, this will have enabled the edit mode on the color property.

Why?

When you click on a selector, a property name or a property value, a text input appears to modify the underlying value. Previously, when the user hit Enter, we advanced the editor to the next editable property, which is also directly turned into a text input. This behavior seems to exist since the Firebug days and every browsers Developers Tools implemented it, as it allowed to quickly edit multiple properties in a rule without leaving the keyboard.



In 2023 the Accessibility team at Mozilla ran an audit on DevTools and created a list of issues that needed to be fixed. One of the area we focused on was the Inspector, and especially keyboard navigation in the Rules view. As we were fixing those issues, making the keyboard navigation better, it struck us that it was unnecessary hard to exit “edit” mode with the keyboard only; the only way to do this was with the Esc key, but that also reverts any changes that was made in the text input! What I ended up doing most of the time is do validate with Enter , which moves the focus to the next input, then hit Esc to opt-out of the edit mode.

This extra step (and the unnecessary CPU cycles that goes with it) doesn’t seem justified when we already have other keyboard shortcut that can validate the input and move to the next one: Tab , which already existed and works across all browsers, and Ctrl ( Cmd on macOS) + Enter , which we added based on user feedback (#1873416).

On top of that, this could be confusing for non-sighted user. In the web, you navigate through the inputs of a form with the Tab key, and Enter should validate the form. The change we made bring the Rules view behavior closer to regular forms, which should be more comfortable for non-sighted user, as well as people with no prior experience of the tool.

For those who’ve been using it for years or even decades (and all the DevTools team members fall onto that category), we know this is going to take a bit to get used to. We did fix some of the issues we saw in Tab and “edit mode” navigation, so when you hit Enter but wanted the focus to move to the next input, you should be able to hit Tab and then Enter to activate edit mode on the field you wanted to modify.

Again, we know this could be frustrating in the beginning, but, for us, the advantages this brings to the table makes it worthwhile, and I hope to you to.